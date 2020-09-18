Breonna Taylor

Louisville City Council Votes ‘No Confidence' in Mayor for Handling of Breonna Taylor Case

The council did not ask the mayor to resign but rather listed a number of policy goals

Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer speaks at a press conference at City Hall on September 15, 2020, in Louisville, Kentucky.
Jon Cherry/Getty Images

Louisville, Kentucky's city council Thursday night approved a "no confidence" resolution against Mayor Greg Fischer, citing his handling of the death of Breonna Taylor and the unrest that followed, NBC News reports.

The resolution expressing "concern/no confidence in the leadership demonstrated by Mayor Greg Fischer" passed 22-4. An earlier resolution asking the mayor to resign was nixed in favor of one seeking specific reforms.

Among the list of recommendations were calls to increase affordable housing, limit development in at-risk neighborhoods unless the development is Black-owned and affordable, and complete a top-to-bottom review of the police department by the end of the year.

U.S. & World

Elections 2020 1 hour ago

Trump and Biden Hit Unlikely Battleground State of Minnesota

Oregon Wildfires 7 hours ago

Lightning Storm, Easterly Wind: How the Wildfires Got So Bad

Fischer responded with humility, saying in a video Thursday night, "Metro Council voiced its displeasure about how I’ve handed some of those challenges."

"I apologize for this," he said.

Read the full story on NBCNews.com

This article tagged under:

Breonna TaylorKentuckyLouisville
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey Health U.S. & World NBCLX Making A Difference Chicago Today
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us