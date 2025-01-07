What to Know Red flag warnings are in effect for the Malibu coast, Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area, and the San Gabriel, San Fernando and Santa Clarita valleys.

The warning will later extend to Los Angeles County beaches, the Palos Verdes Hills and the inland Los Angeles County coast stretching into downtown Los Angeles.

A wind-driven brush fire broke out in Pacific Palisades, threatening homes and forcing evacuations on a day of red flag warnings.

Santa Ana winds will likely be strong enough to down trees, large branches and power lines.

Caltrans plans to close Topanga Canyon Boulevard between Mulholland Drive and Pacific Coast Highway due to wildfire danger.

Why is it so windy? The weather is all about Southern California topography and the notorious Santa Ana winds.

Planned public safety power outages were possible for some utility customers to prevent wildfires.

Los Angeles and other parts of Southern California will see powerful gusts as a Santa Ana windstorm brings potentially damaging winds and red flag warnings to the region. Follow our live blog below for forecast updates, power outages, road closures and breaking news.