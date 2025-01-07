What to Know
- Red flag warnings are in effect for the Malibu coast, Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area, and the San Gabriel, San Fernando and Santa Clarita valleys.
- The warning will later extend to Los Angeles County beaches, the Palos Verdes Hills and the inland Los Angeles County coast stretching into downtown Los Angeles.
- A wind-driven brush fire broke out in Pacific Palisades, threatening homes and forcing evacuations on a day of red flag warnings.
- Santa Ana winds will likely be strong enough to down trees, large branches and power lines.
- Caltrans plans to close Topanga Canyon Boulevard between Mulholland Drive and Pacific Coast Highway due to wildfire danger.
- Why is it so windy? The weather is all about Southern California topography and the notorious Santa Ana winds.
- Planned public safety power outages were possible for some utility customers to prevent wildfires.
Los Angeles and other parts of Southern California will see powerful gusts as a Santa Ana windstorm brings potentially damaging winds and red flag warnings to the region. Follow our live blog below for forecast updates, power outages, road closures and breaking news.