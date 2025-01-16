Live updates: Winds die down as crews continue to fight the wildfires

What to Know
- Red flag warnings expired for much of the Los Angeles area Wednesday evening, good news for firefighters still working to contain the area's two massive wildfires
- The Palisades Fire, which broke out over a week ago in Pacific Palisades, is now 21% contained, Cal Fire announced Wednesday evening.
- The Palisades and Eaton fires -- along with several smaller blazes -- have burned a combined 38,600 acres in Los Angeles County. See maps of the fires and evacuated areas here.
- Containment of those fires has grown after firefighters took advantage of lighter winds to clear wider containment lines around the Palisades and Eaton footprints. Here's more detail on what "containment" means and how firefighters determine those percentages you hear.
- There has been an overwhelming outpouring of generosity for fire evacuees. Here's where people can get needed supplies and assistance.
- Officials have offered tips for thousands of evacuees who are expected to return to their neighborhoods this week. See those tips here.
- Air quality remains poor across much of Los Angeles County, and health officials have urged people to take precautions, including avoiding outdoor activity if possible and wearing N-95 masks. See the latest air quality levels here.
Follow along below for live updates: