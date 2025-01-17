Live updates: Thousands wait to return home as crews battle to contain the wildfires

What to Know
- The Palisades Fire, which broke out over a week ago in Pacific Palisades, is now 22% contained at 23,700 acres. The Eaton Fire is 55% contained at 14,100 acres.
- The first evacuations were lifted for the Palisades Fire, but some evacuated residents might need to wait for a week or more before they can return to their homes in damaged neighborhoods.
- Officials have offered tips for thousands of evacuees expected to return home. See those tips here.
- Red flag warnings expired for much of the Los Angeles area , good news for firefighters still working to contain the area's two largest wildfires
- The Palisades and Eaton fires -- along with several smaller blazes -- have burned a combined 38,600 acres in Los Angeles County. See maps of the fires and evacuated areas here.
- Containment of those fires has grown after firefighters took advantage of lighter winds to clear wider containment lines around the Palisades and Eaton footprints. Here's more detail on what "containment" means and how firefighters determine those percentages you hear.
- There has been an overwhelming outpouring of generosity for fire evacuees. Here's where people can get needed supplies and assistance.
- More than 100,000 energy customers reconnected, but repairs remain challenging.
