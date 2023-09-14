San Diego

Rocket splits sky in Southern California, drawing viewers from San Diego to Phoenix

The NWS in Las Vegas and and a news station in Phoenix reported seeing the exhaust trail.

By Rafael Avitabile

What appeared to be a rocket soaring over the Southern California sky Thursday evening piqued the interest of people all over San Diego County. NBC 7 is working to confirm where the rocket came from and who launched it.

NBC 7 viewers from all over the county sent in video, tagged us in social media posts and called our desk to report the spectacle. The NWS in Las Vegas and and the NBC affiliate in Phoenix reported seeing the exhaust trail.

First reports came in at around 7:30 p.m.

The rocket was likely launched by Firefly Aerospcae at Vandenburgh Space Force Base in Lompc, California, on behalf of the U.S. Space Force's Space Systems Command.

NBC 7's has reached out to Firefly and the Space Force for details.

This story will be updated as NBC 7 gathers information. Check back for updates.

