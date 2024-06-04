Angel Reese

Lonzo Ball offers to cover potential fine from Angel Reese's puzzling ejection

Ball called the referee "weak" for ejecting Reese during the Sky-Liberty game

By Ryan Taylor

Angel Reese was oddly ejected from Tuesday's Sky-Liberty game following a seemingly small dispute between the Sky forward and the referee.

Reese appeared to argue slightly with the referee, then brushed him off by waving towards him. The Sky forward earned a double-tech on the play, earning her the ejection.

Bulls point guard Lonzo Ball, who was present at Wintrust Arena for the game, called the referee "weak" and offered to pay any fine Reese incurs from the incident.

After the game, the Sky expressed their dismay with the call.

"I tried to get an explanation and I did not," head coach Teresa Weatherspoon said after the game, per Karli Bell.

The ejection was so poor, it appears even Liberty guard Sabrina Ionescu disputed it. According to one account, Ionescu said to a referee, "She got two techs just for saying that's bulls---?"

Reese's frustration was justified. She shot 3-of-12 from the field, scoring 13 points and grabbing 10 rebounds. The Sky fell to the Liberty, 88-75, moving their record to 3-5 on the season.

The ejection marked the first of Reese's career.

