Longest Burmese python on record caught in Florida

At 19 feet, the female Burmese python is said to be the longest of its species in the world

By Jessie Nguyen

A Florida hunter recently caught the longest Burmese python the state has ever seen.

Jake Waleri, 22, stumbled upon the python in the Big Cypress National Preserve in Ochopee around 1 a.m. July 10.

At 19 feet and 125 pounds, the female snake is said to be the longest of its species to have ever been recorded, according to the Conservancy of Southwest Florida.

The previous world record was held by a 18-foot, 9-inch long snake, the non-profit conservancy said.

Burmese pythons are deemed an invasive species in the U.S., meaning non-native species that can be harmful economically and environmentally to their newly introduced environment. Burmese pythons have caused "severe mammal declines" in the Everglades National Park, according to the United States Geological Survey.

"It's terrifying to know that these animals are so destructive to our ecosystem," said Stephen Gauta, a fellow python hunter who was in Waleri's group when he discovered the record-breaking snake. "But knowing that we can go out there and take care of monsters like this and get them out of the Everglades is something that makes you feel good."

The Conservancy of Southwest Florida is home to many record-breaking pythons like this one. Last year, the non-profit hauled in Florida's heaviest Burmese python at 215 pounds.

Mike Kimmel scours the Everglades looking for Burmese pythons to capture. Kimmel contracts with the South Florida Water Management District’s Python Elimination Program to catch the invasive species and reduce the population of Burmese pythons in the Everglades.

