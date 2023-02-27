Montgomery County

Chick-fil-A in Pa. Bans Unaccompanied Kids From Dining There After ‘Unacceptable' Visits

After having issues with rowdy youth, a fast food restaurant in Montgomery County has banned school-aged children from the store if they are unaccompanied by adults

By Hayden Mitman

A Chick-fil-A restaurant is seen in Chantilly, Virginia on January 2, 2015.
PAUL J. RICHARDS/AFP via Getty Images

A Chick-fil-A fast food restaurant in Royersford is claiming ongoing issues with unaccompanied children has caused the institution of a new rule that would ban anyone aged 16 and under from dining there without a parent or guardian in tow.

On social media, the store posted a list of reasons for the ban, including issues with noise, children being dropped off nearby only to linger for hours at a time, mistreatment of property and harassment of employees.

In order to address these issues, the restaurant will not allow anyone aged 16 or under to dine in the restaurant without a parent or guardian present.

Get Chicago local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.

For anyone 16 or under who wants to purchase food without a parent or guardian, the store will require them to take their food to go.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

Montgomery County
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey LX News Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us