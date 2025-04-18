Trump Administration
Live updates: Trump says trade deals could be done within a month

After saying that he was “in no rush” to finish trade deals, Trump said he thought he could wrap up tariff talks soon.

WASHINGTON, DC – APRIL 07: U.S. President Donald Trump takes a question from a member of the media during a meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in the Oval Office of the White House on April 7, 2025 in Washington, DC. President Trump is meeting with Netanyahu to discuss ongoing efforts to release Israeli hostages from Gaza and newly imposed U.S. tariffs. (Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

What to Know

  • After saying that he was “in no rush” to finish trade deals, President Donald Trump said he thought he could wrap up tariff talks “over the next three or four weeks.”
  • President Trump was asked about the shooting at Florida State University. “It’s a shame,” he said, calling himself a “big advocate” of the Second Amendment and the right to bear arms.
  • Marco Rubio suggested the US will drop Ukraine-Russia peace efforts if no progress within days

After saying that he was “in no rush” to finish trade deals, Trump said he thought he could wrap up tariff talks soon. Follow along for live updates

