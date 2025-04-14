Live updates: President Trump to meet with El Salvador's Bukele at the White House

El Salvador has accepted from the U.S. more than 200 Venezuelan immigrants — whom Trump administration officials have accused of gang activity and violent crimes.

What to Know President Donald Trump is hosting Nayib Bukele, the president of El Salvador, at the White House on Monday.

Bukele struck a deal under which the U.S. will pay about $6 million for El Salvador to imprison the Venezuelan immigrants for a year.

Bukele came to power in the middle of Trump’s first term and had a straightforward relationship with the U.S. leader.

