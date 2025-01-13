Wildfires
Live Updates

Live updates: Most LAUSD schools reopen as Eaton and Palisades fires continue to burn

With high winds expected to arrive late Monday, first responders are working to increase containment early.

By NBC Staff

What to Know

This article tagged under:

Wildfires
Newsletters Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings NBC Sports Chicago Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Bears Chicago Blackhawks Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us