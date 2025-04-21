Live updates: Trump calls fed chair a “loser” and defends Hegseth

What to Know
- U.S. stocks tumble over worries about President Donald Trump’s trade war and his criticism of the Federal Reserve
- Trump calls Fed Chair Jerome Powell a "loser" and faults him for failing to lower interest rates.
- The president is standing by Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth despite new reporting on his use of the Signal group chat. His wife and his brother were part of the chat, NBC News reported.
- Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem's bag was stolen last night in Washington, D.C.
Follow along below for live updates: