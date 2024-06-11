Live updates: Hunter Biden jury resumes deliberations in gun trial

Jurors at the criminal gun trial of Hunter Biden resumed deliberations in Delaware federal court after the first day of deliberations ended without a verdict.

Jurors in the criminal gun trial of Hunter Biden resumed deliberations Tuesday morning in Delaware federal court.

The jury began deliberations Monday afternoon after hearing closing arguments in the trial, but met for only about an hour before it recessed for the day.

Biden, 54, is the son of President Joe Biden. He is charged in the case in U.S. District Court in Wilmington with three crimes related to the purchase and possession of a handgun while being an active drug user and addict.

Biden is also charged in a separate case in Los Angeles federal court with failing to pay at least $1.4 million in taxes over four years.

He is scheduled to begin trial in that case in September, two months before his father will face former President Donald Trump in the election.