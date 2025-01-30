Live updates: Search underway after plane, helicopter crash into Potomac River near Reagan National

What to Know
- An American Airlines flight and a military helicopter collided and crashed into the Potomac River near Reagan National Airport.
- The airliner had about 60 people aboard. An Army official said there are preliminary indications three people were on board the helicopter.
- At least four people have been recovered and were rushed to hospitals. A frantic search to find crash victims in the river is underway.
- There is a massive emergency response unfolding with fireboats in the water and the Metropolitan Police Department and fire departments from all around the area also responding.
- An FAA statement says: "A PSA Airlines Bombardier CRJ700 regional jet collided in midair with a Sikorsky H-60 helicopter while on approach to Runway 33 at Reagan Washington National Airport around 9 p.m. local [Eastern] time. PSA was operating Flight 5342 as American Airlines. It departed from Wichita, Kansas."
An American Airlines flight and a military helicopter collided and crashed into the Potomac River near Reagan National Airport Wednesday evening.
