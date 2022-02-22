Pennsylvania

Pennsylvania Mom — a Twin Herself — Gives Birth to Twin Girls on ‘Twosday'

It was a terrific Twosday for a Lehigh Valley twin who gave birth to twin baby girls on 2/22/22!

Whether you’re into palindromes, numerology, astrology or just like bugging your friends and relatives on social media, February 22, 2022, is already a significant date. But it was a truly life-changing day for a Pennsylvania couple who gave birth to twin baby girls. And what’s even cooler? The new mom is a twin herself. 

Photo courtesy Lehigh Valley Health Network

Katie and Ryan Gerrity of Palmer Township, Pennsylvania, welcomed twin daughters Addison and Rylee on Tuesday (Twosday) 2/22/22 at Lehigh Valley Hospital-Muhlenberg in Bethlehem. Addison was born at 4:02 a.m. while Rylee was born at 4:20 a.m. 

Addison
Photo courtesy Lehigh Valley Health Network

The girls are the couple’s first children. Katie, a teacher, is also a twin. Congratulations Ryan and Katie! 

Rylee
Photo courtesy Lehigh Valley Health Network
