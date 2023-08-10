The newly-opened LEGO Discovery Center Washington DC in Springfield Town Center is a Lego playground dream with more than 3 million bricks for kids to create with.

Visitors will find 12 immersive zones, from the Imagination Express to Build Adventures, where kids can design their own Lego creations.

Mini World houses some of D.C.'s most recognizable places like the U.S. Capitol and the Tidal Basin.

"Kids and their families are really learning while they are playing, while they are creating amazing memories together using math, science and technology," Julie Estrada, Merlin Entertainment's public relations director, said.

The master model builder at the center is a local himself. Andrew Litterst is a former environmental science teacher and Lego enthusiast. He entered a competition to get this job.

"All of this is made of a million and a half bricks and took a team of over 25 model builders, and 4,065 hours total to put together," Litterst said, adding that this is his dream job.

A new Lego Master Model Builder was crowned this weekend. He will help build models at the LEGO® Discovery Center Washington, D.C. opening this summer.

"I literally get paid to sit around and play with Legos, interact with guests, teach some classes, which is kind of a tie-in to my previous career," Litterst told News4's Juliana Valencia.

The Lego Discovery Center officially opens Thursday, August 10. Admission costs $28.99-$30.99. It's geared toward kids aged 3-12.

"To ensure a consistently child-friendly play environment, we do not allow groups of adults, adult couples or adults alone regardless of ethnic background, gender or physical condition, who are not accompanied by a child/children," the center says. However, certain adults-only events are in the works.

The center sold out its first few days, so it's a good idea to reserve your tickets online before visiting.

