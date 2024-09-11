Legendary R&B artist Frankie Beverly dead at 77

Music fans around the world have reason to mourn on Wednesday as legendary R&B artist, songwriter and producer Frankie Beverly has died.

He was 77 years old.

On Wednesday morning, Beverly's family announced the founder of the funk and soul band Maze -- who was born Howard Stanley Beverly -- passed away the day before.

"Grieving the loss of a loved one is a deeply personal and emotional experience. During this time, as we are navigating feelings of sorrow, reflection, and remembrance we kindly ask for privacy and understanding, allowing us the space to grieve in our own way," the family wrote in a message online. "This period for is one of healing, and your respect for our need for solitude is appreciated as we honor the memory of our beloved Howard Stanley Beverly known to the world as Frankie Beverly."

The family's statement continued to say that Beverly "lived his life with pure soul as one would say, and for us, no one did it better. He lived for his music, family and friends. Love one another as he would want that for us all."

Beverly was born in Philadelphia and attended Germantown High School in his youth.

According to NBC Philadelphia's newsgathering partner, the Philadelphia Tribune, his musical career began when he founded the Blenders before moving on the record several songs with the Butlers.

"After catching the attention of legendary songwriter and producer Kenny Gamble, the group had several releases under Philly-based record label Cameo Parkway," wrote Tribune correspondent O.J. Spivey on Beverly's beginnings after the musician was recently honored by having the 6000 block of Norwood Street in Germantown named in his honor.

After moving to the West Coast, Beverly's group changed their name Raw Soul and then to Maze, who Beverly went on to release nine gold albums with.

Earlier this year, after performing and touring for 50 years, Beverly played a farewell show at the Dell Music Center in North Philadelphia.

His family has not detailed Beverly's cause of death.

