Lawsuit Against Trump Inaugural Committee Can Continue, Judge Rules

A judge on Wednesday denied a bid to dismiss a lawsuit alleging President Donald Trump's inaugural committee and the Trump Organization misused non-profit funds to enrich the president's family business.

The suit, brought by Washington, D.C., Attorney General Karl Racine in January, alleges that the president's inaugural committee was aware it was being overcharged for services at Trump's Washington, D.C., hotel in 2017, and still spent over $1 million at the hotel, including money for a private party for Trump's three older children.

The Trump inaugural committee argued in part that Racine's office failed to show a violation of the Nonprofit Act and does not allege that the committee is "continuing to act" in a manner that violates the law, court papers say.

