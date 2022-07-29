Lawsuit Accusing Bob Dylan of Drugging and Sexually Assaulting 12-Year-Old in 1965 Is Dismissed

A lawsuit accusing singer Bob Dylan of drugging and sexually assaulting a 12-year-old girl in 1965 was dropped following allegations she destroyed evidence in the case.

Manhattan Federal Judge Katherine Polk Failla dismissed the case Thursday with prejudice, meaning it has been permanently closed.

"This case is over. It is outrageous that it was ever brought in the first place," Dylan's attorney Orin Snyder said in a statement, calling the case a "lawyer-driven sham."

For more on this story, go to NBC News.