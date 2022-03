The leaders of the House Ways and Means Committee and the Senate Finance Committee announced Monday that they had struck a bipartisan deal to pass legislation that would ban the import of energy products from Russia.

Whether President Joe Biden, who has not committed to a ban on Russian oil, would sign the legislation remains unknown.

The agreement also calls for a suspension in normal trade relations with Russia and its ally Belarus.

At a news conference in Latvia on Monday, Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke about the United States’ commitment to NATO and Ukraine.

