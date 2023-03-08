LA Police Officers Shot in Confrontation With Parolee

Three Los Angeles Police Department officers were hospitalized Wednesday night after they were shot during a confrontation with an armed parolee outside an apartment building in Lincoln Heights.

All three are expected to survive what the LAPD described in a tweet as serious injuries. Chief Michel Moore said their conditions are stable.

The three were alert and Mayor Karen Bass said she had a conversation with two of them at the hospital and they asked her about colleagues who were looking for the suspect.

"They weren't concerned about themselves," she said at a news conference.

“Our hearts go out to them for their speedy recovery and also for the trauma that their families are facing right now,” Bass said.

Officers were looking for a parolee at around 4 p.m. following a violation of parole rules and in connection with an extortion investigation, authorities said. Details about the investigation were not immediately available.

When they found him he was barricaded in a shed and refused to obey commands to surrender, the department said. K-9 officers were called in to help and the officers used what police described as a gas “chemical agent” in another effort to force the man to surrender.

“Unfortunately, that suspect responded to that chemical agent by opening the shed and opening fire on the officers,” hitting three of them, Los Angeles Police Cmdr. Stacy Spell said.

#LincolnHeights: As tear gas wafts through the air, #LAPD confirms the person who allegedly shot three officers is dead. pic.twitter.com/vZ7Gozntd5 — Robert Kovacik (@RobertNBCLA) March 9, 2023

The officers are members of the LAPD's Metropolitan K-9 Unit. They returned fire, but it was not immediately clear whether the parolee was struck by gunfire.

A lengthy standoff followed the shooting in the community east of downtown Los Angeles, where officers told NBCLA the shooter was died. It was not immediately clear how the man died.

He was identified as 32-year-old Jonathan Magana, who law enforcement sources have said is a known gang member with a lengthy criminal record.

The LAPD declared a citywide tactical alert as officers began swarming the area to find the accused gunman. A tactical alert is a preliminary step taken by authorities to mobilize personnel that includes the redistribution of on-duty individuals.

The standoff ended at about 9 p.m.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.