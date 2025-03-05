As President Donald Trump is set to address a joint session of Congress for the first time in his second administration on Tuesday night, many Democrats have invited newly laid-off federal workers as their guests.

One of the former employees was invited by Pennsylvania Representative Mary Gay Scanlon and regretfully told NBC Philadelphia that he did vote for Trump.

But, in light of the recent mass firings from DOGE and the Trump administration, this former employee, Jay Smith, said he wished he could go back and vote for Kamala Harris instead.

"I loved doing that job. I loved helping people out and being told that you can’t go to work anymore because you haven’t been there for a year is just kind of horrible. The taxpayer advocate service is already under manned as it is. The case advocates are averaging over 120 cases per person and you're letting everybody go, how does that help the taxpayer?" Smith asked.

When asked by NBC Philadelphia political reporter Lauren Mayk if he supported Trump in the last election, Smith hesitated with his answer before ultimately saying that he did.

"Honestly, uh, yeah, I did," Smith said. "I thought, you know, he would be someone that would, you know, cause he talked a lot about taking care of the military, taking care of the veterans, taking care of the people that put him in office and it just hasn't happened so if I could go back in time I would have voted for Vice President Harris in a heartbeat."