Watch: LA Celebrates the Super Bowl Champion Rams With a Victory Parade

Los Angeles’ long wait for a victory parade is over.

On Wednesday, the city will honor the Super Bowl champion Rams, marking an opportunity to finally celebrate a champion. The parade, scheduled to start at 11 a.m., will be about one mile long, starting and ending in the Exposition Park area south of downtown Los Angeles.

A crowd gathered early Wednesday at the location near the USC campus.

The built-to-win-now Rams, who acquired quarterback Matthew Stafford in a trade before signing receiver Odell Beckham Jr. and linebacker Von Miller during the season, defeated the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20 Sunday to claim the franchise’s second Super Bowl title. The Rams previously won the Super Bowl in 2000, but that was when they played in St. Louis.

It will be Los Angeles’ first victory parade since 2014.

The wait for a celebratory procession hasn’t been due to lack of championships. The Lakers and Dodgers both won world titles in 2020, but neither franchise had a victory parade due to pandemic restrictions. Those championships came at the end of pandemic-shortened seasons and at the height of a fall 2020 virus surge.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

The LA Kings were honored with parades after they won the Stanley Cup in 2012 and 2014.

The Lakers celebrated with a parade after their 2010 NBA title, but the Dodgers haven’t had a parade since their 1988 World Series win.

Lakers star LeBron James was among those suggesting a combined city of champions parade featuring all three teams, but that seems unlikely to happen.

“We, Dodgers and Rams should all do a joint parade together!!!!'' James tweeted Monday. "With a live concert afterwards to end it!! City of Champions. Congrats once again.''

The Super Bowl win marked the high-point of the Rams return to Los Angeles after leaving St. Louis in 2016. The Rams had been in St. Louis since 1995, moving there from Anaheim. Before playing at Anaheim Stadium, Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum was the team’s long-time home.

“The NFL needed L.A., and L.A. needed the NFL,'' Mayor Eric Garcetti said. "It was a broken-heart story. If it was Hollywood, it would have been maybe a rom-com. But at least some sort of romance. But it was our destiny to come back together.''

The mayor thanked NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell, saying the league ``bet big on L.A., not just once but twice, with two great teams.''

Here’s what to know about Wednesday’s parade.

When and where will the Rams victory parade begin?

The Rams parade is scheduled to begin at 11 a.m. Wednesday in Exposition Park, south of downtown Los Angeles. Here's a timeline.

11 a.m.: Parade vehicles depart from Royal and Jefferson

11:45 a.m.: Parade vehicles arrive at Exposition Park

Noon: Rally begins outside Coliseum (in front of peristyle)

1 p.m.: Rally concludes

What is the Rams victory parade route?

The route will start at the Shrine Auditorium and end about one mile away at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, where a rally will be held on the peristyle-end plaza outside the stadium. The procession is expected to travel along Jefferson Boulevard to Figueroa Street, then head south to the Coliseum, where the rally will be at noon.

The Rams played at the Coliseum from 2016-19 while SoFi Stadium was being built. The team also played there before moving to Anaheim and, eventually, to St. Lous.

Who can attend the parade and rally?

Anyone can stop by and see the floats and specialty vehicles in the parade, or attend the rally. The event is free and open to the public. Entry into parade and rally areas will be handled on a first come, first served basis.

Attendees must show proof of vaccination, or either a negative antigen test within 24 hours of the event or a negative PCR test within 48 hours of the rally, to attend the rally. Masks are also required, in keeping with LA County Public Health guidelines.