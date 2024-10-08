LA Fitness facing federal lawsuit over disability discrimination

LA Fitness is facing a lawsuit by the federal government for allegedly discriminating against people with disabilities at its gyms and fitness clubs, the Justice Department announced Tuesday.

LA Fitness, whose parent company is California-based Fitness International LLC, is accused of violating the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) by failing to provide people with disabilities equal access to its services and facilities.

Federal authorities also alleged LA Fitness violated the ADA by charging extra fees to people with disabilities while failing to remove architectural barriers.

The lawsuit aims to stop LA Fitness from discriminating against people with disabilities and require the company to make adjustments to its facilities and equipment so they are accessible, the DOJ said.

“Through this lawsuit, the department seeks to remedy LA Fitness’s discriminatory actions and ensure that patrons with disabilities have equal access to fully participate at their local LA Fitness gym and fitness clubs,” said Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke of the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division.

The Justice Department also said it’s seeking “money damages” for people harmed by LA Fitness’ discrimination, including those who were charged extra fees to have a friend, nurse or personal assistant to help them use LA fitness facilities.

Authorities asked people to file their claim by calling 1-888-392-5417 (toll-free) or emailing Claims.LAFitness@usdoj.gov.

More information on the ADA is available by calling the Justice Department’s toll-free ADA Information Line at 1-800-514-0301 (TDD 800-514-0383) or visiting www.ada.gov.