Kristin Crowley was elevated to Los Angeles fire chief in 2022 at a time of turmoil in a department consumed by complaints of rampant hazing, harassment and discrimination among its 3,400-member ranks. As a career firefighter, she was portrayed by the then-mayor as a stabilizing force.

Three years later, the mood between Crowley and City Hall has changed.

The wildfire in Pacific Palisades that has burned more than 5,000 structures to become the most destructive in city history has put leaders on the defensive and led Crowley to engage in a public spat with Mayor Karen Bass over resources even as the battle against flames continues across the Los Angeles area.

Crowley publicly criticized the city Friday for budget cuts that she said have made it harder for firefighters to do their jobs at a time when they are seeing more calls. She also cast blame on the city for water running out Tuesday when about 20% of the hydrants tapped to fight the Palisades fire went dry.

The Los Angeles Department of Water and Power has disputed that claim.

“I'm not a politician, I’m a public servant. It’s my job as the fire chief for [LAFD] to make sure our firefighters have exactly what they need to do their jobs,” she told CNN.

Although wildfires occur naturally, climate change amplifies their intensity and how quickly they can spread. Meteorologist Chase Cain explains two of the strongest links between climate change and the wildfire emergency in Southern California.

Her comments and perceived falling-out with Bass prompted so much speculation about her job security that the union issued a statement Friday assuring rank-and-file members that she had not been fired.

The following day the mayor sought to tamp down the tension.

“Let me be clear about something: The fire chief and I are focused on fighting these fires and saving lives, and any differences that we might have will be worked out in private,” Bass said at a news conference. “But right now our first and most important obligation to Angelenos is to get through this crisis.”

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.

This followed several days of Crowley getting swept into the national political fray over diversity, equity and inclusion policies that conservatives believe have gone too far in American institutions. Crowley, who is openly gay and the city’s first female fire chief, has made diversifying the overwhelmingly male department a priority.

“What we are seeing (was) largely preventable,” talk show host Megyn Kelly said on her show. “LA’s fire chief has made not filling the fire hydrants top priority, but diversity.”

There’s no evidence that Crowley’s efforts to diversify the department have hampered the fight. The Los Angeles Department of Water and Power is in charge of providing water for the hydrants, and its leaders have said they were overwhelmed by the intense demand on a municipal system not designed to fight wildfires, particularly as firefighting aircraft was grounded. Gov. Gavin Newsom has ordered an investigation into what happened, and Crowley herself added to the criticism.

“When a firefighter comes up to a hydrant, we expect there's going to be water,” she said during a local news interview.

As the California wildfires ravage through the Los Angeles area, people across the sports world were impacted.

Philadelphia Managing Director Adam K. Thiel, who previously served as that city’s fire commissioner, suggested that people reserve judgment until the fires can be investigated. He noted that firefighters cannot control the weather, a key factor in battling wildfires.

“Firefighting, to a regular person, probably appears to be a relatively simple process of putting water on a fire,” said Thiel, who knows Crowley and praised her experience. “In reality every firefighting operation, in any environment, is inherently volatile, uncertain, complex and ambiguous.”

Former Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti appointed Crowley to the job amid complaints about a frat house culture in the department that was sometimes hostile to women and minorities. Several lawsuits alleged hazing and harassment, and federal investigators found evidence of discrimination.

At the time Crowley was sworn in, women accounted for just 3.5 percent of the uniformed membership, a figure that’s not unusual for a department. A survey found that half the uniformed women in the department — along with 40% of Blacks, Native Hawaiians and Pacific Islanders — felt harassment was a problem.

Crowley, whose wife is a retired firefighter, told the Los Angeles Times in 2022 that she planned to ensure all employees “come to work and feel safe and feel heard.”

Two years later, she was facing budget cuts that she warned could hamper the department's ability to respond to emergencies, including wildfires. She highlighted the elimination of civilian positions and $7 million in overtime pay.

The reduction in overtime has limited the department’s ability to prepare and train for “large scale emergencies,” such as wildfires and earthquakes, Crowley said, and programs like air operations. The department has also lost mechanics, leading to delays in repairing the vehicle fleet, she said.

Other city officials say the department's budget was later boosted, but it's unclear how much of that went to firefighting resources. Bass has said the department has the resources needed to do its job and she will address specifics once the crisis subsides.

Crowley, who grew up in Green Bay, Wisconsin, came to firefighting after what she called “a really unique journey.”

A high school and college athlete, she studied biology at Saint Mary’s College in Notre Dame, Indiana, with plans to become an orthopedic surgeon. Two weeks after graduation, she moved to California.

A stint as a paramedic changed her career path. She did an internship with the fire department and was hooked.

“That was it,” she told WBAY-TV in Green Bay in March 2022. “Within a few seconds of me entering into the fire station, it was just such a wonderful connection to what I had being a student-athlete for the majority of my life, and I tell you, it was a perfect fit.”

Crowley has now been with the department for a quarter century, serving in nearly every role, including fire marshal, engineer and battalion chief. Garcetti had described Crowley as not only a trailblazer but the most qualified person.

“The protection of our city first and foremost has to go to the human being who is best prepared to lead. But let me be clear, that is Kristin Crowley,” he said.

For those displaced by the California wildfires, some help is now being offered at the Rose Bowl.

Associated Press reporter Zeke Miller in Washington contributed.