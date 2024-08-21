Korey Lee, Lenyn Sosa deliver in the 9th as White Sox beat Giants 6-2

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) -- Korey Lee hit a tiebreaking two-run single that highlighted a four-run ninth inning as the Chicago White Sox snapped a four-game skid with a 6-2 win over the San Francisco Giants on Wednesday.

Luis Robert Jr. and Andrew Benintendi drew consecutive walks off Erik Miller (3-4) with one out in the ninth. After Andrew Vaughn reached on an infield single, Miller struck out Gavin Sheets. Then, Lee singled on a 2-2 fastball from Spencer Bivens, giving the White Sox a 4-2 lead. Lenyn Sosa followed with another two-run single to help seal the win.Robert and Sheets had two hits apiece and Vaughn added two RBIs as MLB-worst Chicago won for just the third time in nine games.Fraser Ellard (1-1) retired three batters and earned the win. Former Giants reliever John Brebbia, the last of five Chicago pitchers, worked the ninth as the White Sox closed out a 2-4 road trip.Mark Canha had two hits for the Giants (65-64), who had a three-game winning streak halted.Giants starter Logan Webb had six strikeouts in eight innings. The All-Star pitcher, who had a 0.61 ERA over his previous four starts, allowed five hits and two runs.White Sox leadoff hitter Nicky Lopez tripled off the wall in center field to begin the game and scored on Benintendi’s groundout.After a sacrifice fly by Vaughn in the fourth inning made it 2-0, the Giants tied it in the bottom of the inning with two runs off White Sox starter Garrett Chrochet.Chicago's Jerar Encarnación and Thairo Estrada drove in runs off Crochet in the fourth.Crochet allowed two runs and four hits in four innings, striking out four and walking one.TRAINER’S ROOMGiants: With Patrick Bailey on the injured list, Curt Casalli made his third consecutive start at catcher, matching his longest run of the season.UP NEXTWhite Sox: Following an off day, RHP Chris Flexen (2-12, 5.46 ERA) faces the Detroit Tigers on Friday. The White Sox have lost each of Flexen’s previous 18 starts.Giants: Have not announced a starter for Friday's game against the Mariners in Seattle.

