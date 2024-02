King Charles III is doing ‘extremely well' after cancer diagnosis, queen says at charity event

Queen Camilla said Thursday that King Charles III is doing well given his cancer diagnosis, adding that he has been touched by the messages of support he's received from the public.

Camilla traveled from Sandringham House to Salisbury Cathedral on Thursday to attend a concert celebrating the work of local charities. Among the first people she met were workers from Wiltshire Air Ambulance, who offered hope that the king was doing well.

“Well he’s doing extremely well under the circumstances,'' Camilla said. “He's very touched by all the letters and the messages the public have been sending from everywhere – that’s very cheering.”

The British monarch has been recuperating at his Sandringham estate in eastern England following his first treatment for an unspecified type of cancer. Buckingham Palace announced the diagnosis earlier this week.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

Prince Harry will reportedly visit King Charles following the monarch's cancer diagnosis.