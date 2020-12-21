National Weather Service

Kilauea Volcano Erupts on Hawaii's Big Island

An advisory was issued by the National Weather Service in Honolulu, warning of fallen ash from the volcano

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

The Kilauea volcano on Hawaii’s Big Island has erupted, the U.S. Geological Survey said.

The eruption began late Sunday within the Halema’uma’u crater. The volcano is located within Hawaii Volcanoes National Park.

A magnitude 4.4 earthquake hit about an hour after the volcano began erupting. The USGS said it received more than 500 reports of people who felt the earthquake but significant damage to buildings or structures was not expected.

U.S. & World

winter solstice 5 hours ago

With Winter at Hand, the Virus Whips Up Winds of Uncertainty

coronavirus 7 hours ago

Virus Updates: Biden to Receive Vaccine; 1st Doses of Moderna Vaccine Arrive

An advisory was issued by the National Weather Service in Honolulu, warning of fallen ash from the volcano. Excessive exposure to ash is an eye and respiratory irritant, it said. The agency later said the eruption was easing and a “low-level steam cloud” was lingering in the area.

Kilauea erupted in 2018, destroying more than 700 homes and spewing enough lava to fill 320,000 Olympic-sized swimming pools. An area more than half the size of Manhattan was buried in up to 80 feet of now-hardened lava. The lava flowed over the course of four months.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

National Weather ServiceHawaiiVolcanoKilauea volcano
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey Health U.S. & World NBCLX Making A Difference Chicago Today
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us