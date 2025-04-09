What seemed like an April Fool's prank at first glance became a successful marketing promotion as KFC's fried chicken-flavored toothpaste and accompanying toothbrush have — you guessed it — sold out.

KFC announced the fried chicken dental concoction on April 1. While many assumed it was a joke, the house Colonel Sanders built was adamant the collaboration with Hismile was no laughing matter.

"Not a prank. It’s here. And it’s Finger Lickin’ Good," KFC wrote on Instagram.

Many commented on the post sharing disappointment — seemingly because they failed to read the caption or do some follow-up research.

"I'm too tired. I thought this was real. How dare u kfc," one Instagram user commented.

"Awh man I wish this was real 💔," another user wrote.

KFC wanted to reassure its followers by replying: "It’s real we promise 🤞 visit the link in our caption 😊"

"This toothpaste is like biting into a crispy, hot, juicy piece of KFC Original Recipe Chicken. Bring the unmistakable taste of crispy, golden perfection straight to your toothbrush for a full-on flavour takeover," Hismile's website reads.

But as the toothpaste that cost $13 and the separate toothbrush that cost $59 recently sold out, the disappointment will continue for many who wished to brush their teeth with the iconic flavor blend of 11 herbs and spices.

KFC is known for eye-catching marketing stunts. A Colonel Sanders look-alike breached United Nations security in 2009, and met with former UN General Assembly President Ali Treki.

While the idea of fried chicken-flavored toothpaste may be good for laughs, the novelty paste doesn’t contain fluoride — an important naturally occurring mineral that helps prevent cavities and strengthen enamel for healthy teeth.

Fluoride is added to drinking water to prevent tooth decay and reduce other dental-related illnesses, according to the American Dental Association and CDC.