Key New York Republicans reject ‘insulting' offer on ‘SALT' tax break

Four New York Republicans issued a blistering joint statement Thursday rejecting an offer they said came from House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., and the House's top tax writer on how to expand the state and local tax deduction, also known as SALT.

Their firm opposition in the narrowly divided House spells trouble for GOP leaders as they hope to advance the tax part of their party-line bill for President Donald Trump’s agenda through committee next week. They can ultimately afford to lose only three Republican votes on the House floor.

Stream NBC 5 for free, 24/7, wherever you are. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Lifting the $10,000 cap on SALT deductions, which was imposed by Trump's 2017 tax law, is a make-or-break issue for several GOP lawmakers in high-tax states like New York and New Jersey, who have been negotiating with party leaders on a compromise.

But Reps. Elise Stefanik, Andrew Garbarino, Nick LaLota and Mike Lawler said Johnson and House Ways and Means Committee Chair Jason Smith, R-Mo., are proceeding with a policy to lift it to $30,000, which they consider woefully insufficient.

“We’ve negotiated in good faith on SALT from the start—fighting for the taxpayers we represent in New York. Yet with no notice or agreement, the Speaker and the House Ways and Means Committee unilaterally proposed a flat $30,000 SALT cap—an amount they already knew would fall short of earning our support,” the four Republicans said in the statement.

“It’s not just insulting—it risks derailing President Trump’s One Big Beautiful Bill. New Yorkers already send far more to Washington than we get back—unlike many so-called ‘low-tax’ states that depend heavily on federal largesse. A higher SALT cap isn’t a luxury. It’s a matter of fairness,” they added. “We reject this offer.”

LaLota has been the loudest voice for expanding the SALT deduction. And Lawler and Stefanik are considering running for governor in New York, where the issue looms large.

Republicans on the Ways and Means Committee met privately a few hours earlier to resolve their differences ahead of the committee's markup next week. SALT is one of several difficult issues they must address.

Earlier in the day, before the House adjourned for the week, Johnson suggested when a reporter asked about a possible $30,000 SALT cap that the issue was not yet settled.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the news you need to know with the Chicago Catch-Up newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

“I’ve heard that number, and I’ve heard others, as well, but it’s still an ongoing discussion amongst the members, and I think we’ll find the right point,” Johnson said. “I’m not going to handicap it. ... We want to make sure that most of the constituents, that the large share, the vast majority of the constituents of the affected districts, are covered by that. And I think we can find the right number that’ll do it and satisfy all the various concerns about it.”

A spokesperson for the Ways and Means Committee did not immediately respond to a message seeking comment.

Notably, Rep. Nicole Malliotakis, R-N.Y., a rare member of the "SALT Caucus" who is on the Ways and Means Committee, did not sign on to Thursday's statement. She said Wednesday that the issue was still a work in progress.

“We’ll get there. It’s just a little work. We have very SALT-y members, and then we have the low-sodium members,” Malliotakis told NBC News. “We've just got to find that compromise.”

This story first appeared on NBCNews.com. More from NBC News: