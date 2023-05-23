Crime and Courts

Kentucky Man Accused of Shooting Roommate for Eating Last Hot Pocket

Clifton Williams, 64, was charged with assault and pleaded not guilty in the Louisville case. His roommate survived.

By Dennis Romero | NBC News

Donald Bowers/Getty Images for Editor Showcase

A Kentucky man accused of shooting his roommate who ate the last Hot Pocket has been charged with felony assault.

The roommate, who has not been named, sustained non-life-threatening injuries in the weekend shooting, according to the Louisville Metro Police Department.

Clifton Williams, 64, was arrested early Sunday and charged with second-degree assault, police said. On Monday, he pleaded not guilty, according to NBC News affiliate WAVE of Louisville.

An attorney for Williams did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

According to a police citation, the two roommates had a physical fight over the frozen sandwich.

Williams is scheduled to be back in court May 30 for a preliminary hearing.

This article tagged under:

Crime and CourtsKentucky
