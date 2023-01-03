‘Pioneer and an Icon': How the Motorsports World Is Remembering Ken Block

The motorsports community is remembering Ken Block, who entertained millions with his spectacular 'Gymkhana' video series featuring immense car control skills that earned him respect from some of the world's biggest racing stars.
Block started out in rally driving, but gained a large and loyal subscriber base on YouTube and Instagram with his jaw-dropping "Gymkhana" video series. The 10-part video series features Block performing stunning maneuvers and stunts in different types of vehicles.
Block, 55, was killed Monday in a snowmobile accident in Utah, according to a statements from Hoonigan Industries, the company he founded, and the Wasatch County Sheriff's Department.
Get Chicago local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.
"Ken was a visionary, a pioneer and an icon. And most importantly, a father and husband," Hoonigan Industries said in its statement. "He will be incredibly missed."
Block, who had a home in Utah, was riding a snowmobile on a steep slope when it upended and landed on top of him the sheriff's department said. He died at the scene.
U.S. & World
Block co-founded the automotive apparel and lifestyle brand influenced by motorsports and his own style. His rise to fame began as a rally drive in Rally America and Global Rallycross, then skyrocketed to a broad global audience with his Gymkhana videos.
His skill earned him respect and admiration from drivers in racing series around the world.
"Such a talent that did so much for our sport," said former Formula 1 champion Jenson Button. "He was a true visionary with his own unique style & infectious smile."
MotoGP's Alex Rins described Block as an idol for a generation.
"Ken Block, such a legend," said NASCAR Xfinity champ and Cup winner Ricky Stenhouse Jr. "Showed the world how to make awesome content, and just a wheelman!!"
Kurt Busch, the 2004 NASCAR Cup Series champion, posted a video after pouring a Monster Energy for Block during his Australian vacation.
"He created an industry,” Steve Arpin, Block’s Hoonigan Racing teammate told ESPN.
Block also competed in action sports events including skateboarding, snowboarding and motocross. He founded DC Shoes and operated the Hoonigan Store in Compton, selling apparel and car parts.
Scroll down for more reaction.