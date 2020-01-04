Katy Perry Talks About Falling Into Depression After Russell Brand Divorce

Grammy-nominated singer Katy Perry opened up about her depression following her divorce from British comedian Russell Brand in 2012 and how she restored her mental health, NBC News reports.

“I became depressed and I did not want to get out of bed. In the past, I had been able to overcome it, but this time something happened that made me fall down too many flights of stairs. I had to really go on a mental health journey,” Perry told Vogue India for a cover story set to be released in full on Monday.

Perry said her toughest time was around 2017 and 2018. She credits a weeklong personal growth retreat, plant medicine, transcendental meditation and therapy for helping her recover. But above all, she said the support of her fiancé Orlando Bloom has made the biggest difference.

“Orlando is like a sage. When we first met, he said we would pull the poison out of each other," the pop star said about the actor. "I’ve never had a partner who was willing to go on an emotional and spiritual journey like Orlando. It’s challenging, because you’re facing all the things you don’t like about yourself."

