Jury selection continues in Karen Read's retrial over the death of her Boston police boyfriend

As jury selection continues for the second trial of Karen Read, her team is still pursuing every avenue to have the murder charge against her thrown out.

Read is appealing her case all the way to the Supreme Court of the United States.

This was the next step in her appeal after it was denied by a federal appeals court last week. Karen Read’s legal team is hopeful the Supreme Court will agree that her constitutional protection against double jeopardy means two of the three charges against her should be dropped.

They’re arguing this based on the fact that multiple jurors have come forward since the first trial ended in a mistrial to say they were unanimously in favor of acquitting her on two of the charges.

If the Supreme Court takes the case up, it could put the retrial on hold.

But for now, jury selection continues with 10 jurors already seated in the first three days.

Judge Beverly Cannone is hoping to get at least 16 jurors seated before the trial can begin.

NBC Boston Legal Analyst Michael Coyne says the process seems to be moving faster than anticipated.

“It’s surprising that so many are able to put aside what they know and at least promise the court that they will only resolve the case on the evidence submitted during the second trial," Coyne said.

Meanwhile, there’s a hearing set for this afternoon in federal court concerning the lawsuit filed by some of Karen Read’s supporters over the expanded buffer zone.