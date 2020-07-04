Kanye West Announces 2020 Presidential Run on Twitter

Rapper Kanye West marked the Fourth of July holiday with a major announcement regarding his plan to run for president this year.

"We must now realize the promise of America by trusting God, unifying our vision and building our future," Kanye, 43, tweeted on Saturday evening. "I am running for president of the United States!"

He concluded his post with what appears to be a possible campaign slogan: "#2020Vision."

Kim Kardashian and other members of the Kardashian-Jenner family have yet to comment publicly on Kanye's bid to become the next POTUS, however, Elon Musk responded on Twitter, "You have my full support!"

Back in 2015 at the MTV VMAs, West first announced his plan to run for president in 2020. Then in 2018, after his show of support for President Donald Trump stirred controversy, the 21-time Grammy winner said he would no longer pursue a career in politics.

"My eyes are now wide open and now realize I've been used to spread messages I don't believe in. I am distancing myself from politics and completely focusing on being creative !!!" he tweeted at the time.

But by the fall of 2019, Kanye had changed his mind and said he would launch a presidential campaign in 2024 after all.

During an appearance at Fast Company's Innovation Festival, the star shared, "When I run for president in 2024, we would've created so many jobs that I'm not going to run, I'm going to walk."

Only time will tell if Kanye's latest announcement actually comes to fruition.