Kamala Harris

Kamala Harris Was at DNC on Jan. 6 When Pipe Bomb Was Found Outside

"She was there until she was evacuated," said a White House official

Vice President Kamala Harris speaks from Statuary Hall at the U.S. Capitol to mark the one year anniversary of the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol by supporters loyal to then-President Donald Trump, Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022, in Washington.
AP Photo/Andrew Harnik

Kamala Harris, then the vice president-elect, was at the Democratic National Committee headquarters when a pipe bomb was found outside on Jan. 6, 2021, according to three people familiar with the matter.

"She was there until she was evacuated," said a White House official who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss the sensitive matter.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android and choose the alerts you want.

As Harris said in a speech Thursday memorializing the attack, she was in a classified briefing room at the Capitol the morning of Jan. 6.

"She left to the DNC with plans to come back when proceedings started," said a second source, who was inside the party's main office with Harris. "Then [stuff] hit the fan. She called repeatedly to make sure staff was okay."

U.S. & World

Congress 16 hours ago

Biden Decries Trump's ‘Big Lie,' Blames ‘Defeated Former President' for Insurrection

Capitol Riot 3 hours ago

One Year Since Capitol Riot, Republicans Try to Shift Blame. But Here's What They Said at the Time

One year has passed since supporters of former President Donald Trump stormed the U.S. Capitol during the certification of Electoral College votes. NBCLX Political Editor Noah Pransky brings you a timeline of the day and the aftermath.

For more on this story, go to NBC News.

This article tagged under:

Kamala HarrisDemocratic National CommitteeUS Capitol Riotjanuary 6
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey Health U.S. & World NBCLX Making A Difference Chicago Today
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us