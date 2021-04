Attorney General Merrick Garland on Monday announced an investigation into the Louisville Metro Police Department, which has faced intense scrutiny and criticism in the 13 months since officers of the department killed Breonna Taylor inside her own apartment as they served a no-knock warrant.

The probe marks the second “pattern or practice” investigation launched by the Justice Department in recent days.

