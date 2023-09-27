Judge Tanya Chutkan won't recuse in Trump's election interference case

A federal judge overseeing former President Donald Trump's election interference case in Washington, D.C., had denied his request that she recuse herself from the case due to her prior comments in criminal cases against other Jan. 6 defendants.

U.S. District Court Judge Tanya Chutkan wrote in her opinion that her comments in other Jan. 6 cases, which Trump's team took issue with, "reflect the information and arguments presented by the defense in each case."

Chutkan wrote that she "has never taken the position the defense ascribes to it: that former 'President Trump should be prosecuted and imprisoned.'" Trump is facing charges in four separate indictments. This case is one of two federal cases being prosecuted by special counsel Jack Smith, who was named in November 2022.

"Based on its review of the law, facts, and record, the court concludes that a reasonable observer would not doubt its ability to uphold that promise in this case," Chutkan wrote.

Trump's trial is set to begin in March 2024. Trump pleaded not guilty during a court appearance in early August.

