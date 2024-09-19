Judge shot and killed in chambers, Kentucky governor says

A district judge in Kentucky was fatally shot in his chambers Thursday afternoon, Gov. Andy Beshear said.

"Sadly, I have been informed that a district judge in Letcher County was shot and killed in his chambers this afternoon," the governor wrote on X. "There is far too much violence in this world, and I pray there is a path to a better tomorrow."

Beshear did not provide any other details about the shooting.

Letcher County coroner Perry Fowler told NBC News that Judge Kevin Mullins, 54, was shot and killed. The Letcher County courthouse is in Whitesburg, about 200 miles southeast of Louisville.

Kentucky State Police said that one person was in custody and that a motive was unclear.

It is "early in the investigation" and officials are "trying to piece together" information and evidence, State Trooper Matt Gayheart said.

According to a Letcher County website, Mullins was a judge in the 47th Judicial District, overseeing juvenile matters, city and county ordinances, misdemeanors, traffic offenses, arraignments, felony probable cause hearings, claims involving $2,500 or less, civil cases involving $5,000 or less, voluntary and involuntary mental commitments and domestic violence cases.

Letcher County Central High School was placed on lockdown Thursday at the request of state police because of "an active shooting downtown," a statement from the school said.

"Your children are safe. The shooter has been apprehended," the statement said.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.

The students were later released from the school by order of state police, according to a statement.

The Kentucky Court of Justice said it is working with the state police.

"While the investigation is ongoing, we are committed to providing assistance in any way that we can," the court said in a statement. "Our deepest sympathies go out to all those impacted by this tragic event, and our thoughts and prayers are with the community during this challenging time."

Attorney General Russell Coleman promised a full investigation.

"Following the deadly shooting in Letcher County, our Office will collaborate with Commonwealth’s Attorney for the 27th Judicial Circuit Jackie Steele as special prosecutors in this case. We will fully investigate and pursue justice," Coleman said on X.

This story first appeared on NBCNews.com. More from NBC News: