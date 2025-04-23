What to Know
- A massive wildfire in Ocean County, New Jersey, has burned thousands of acres, forced thousands of evacuations and closed several roads.
- The fire began shortly before 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday, April 22, at the Greenwood Forest Wildlife Management Area in Barnegat Township, Ocean County.
- The fire spread to Lacey Township and Ocean Township, sending massive plumes of white smoke into the air.
- As of Wednesday, April 23, at 1:30 p.m., the "Jones Road Wildfire" burned 12,000 acres, threatens 20 structures, had forced evacuations in Ocean and Lacey townships, caused thousands of power outages, and shut down multiple roadways, including a stretch of the Garden State Parkway, leading to a traffic nightmare.
- Officials said evacuations have been lifted for the 5,000 Lacey and Ocean Townships residents.
- Multiple resources were deployed to fight the fire, including local, county and state fire services. No injuries have been reported. As of late Wednesday afternoon, the fire was 35% contained. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
- During a late Wednesday morning press conference, New Jersey's Commissioner of Environmental Protection Shawn LaTourette said the fire could end up being the largest in the state in the past 20 years.
A wildfire that officials say could end up being the largest in New Jersey in the past 20 years continues to burn in Ocean County. Follow along for live updates.