Nobody celebrated National Burrito Day harder than Joey Chestnut.

The competitive eating legend devoured the competition at the first ever World Burrito Eating Championship on Thursday, devouring between 16 and 17 pounds in 10 minutes.

Qdoba hosted the event in Madison, Wis., to commemorate National Burrito Day, which is held the first Thursday each April.

Each burrito contained chicken, rice, beans, queso, salsa and guacamole and weighed over a pound. Chestnut downed 14.5 burritos in the competition, giving him an average of around 41 seconds per burrito.

Chestnut, who holds over 50 world records, got some revenge in the Badger State with the victory. In 2018, he finished third in the Wisconsin State Fair World Cheese Curd Eating Championship.

"I think I've actually lost three times in Wisconsin," he said, via WISN. "This will be my first Wisconsin win."

While the burritos may have been savory, Chestnut says victory is sweet.

"I'm feeling pretty good," Chestnut said, via The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. "I feel like I could've eaten more if I needed to, but I'm happy I got the win."