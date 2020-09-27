Joe Montana, Wife Thwart Kidnapping of Grandchild From Malibu Home

A woman was in sheriff's custody Sunday for allegedly trying to snatch the 9-month-old grandchild of NFL legend Joe Montana from a Malibu home, only to be thwarted by Montana and his wife Jennifer.

Montana tweeted Sunday saying “Thank you to everyone who has reached out. Scary situation, but thankful that everybody is doing well. We appreciate respect for our privacy at this time.”

A woman entered a home in the 22100 block of Pacific Coast Highway at about 5 p.m. Saturday and took the sleeping child from a playpen living room, according to a statement from the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

She was confronted by Montana and his wife, Jennifer, who was able to "safely pry the child out of the suspect's arms" during a "tussle," according to the sheriff's department.

The woman then allegedly fled to a nearby house. Deputies who were in the area were subsequently flagged down by Montana and the woman was arrested.

No one was hurt during the altercation.

The woman was identified by the sheriff's department as Sodsai Daizell.

The sheriff's Malibu/Lost Hills station is asking anyone with information regarding the attempted kidnapping to call them at 818-878-1808. Tips can also be made through CrimeStoppers online here.