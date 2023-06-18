Biden to announce $600M in climate investments during Bay Area trip

President Joe Biden will arrive in the Bay Area Monday as he is set to announce new funding to tackle the country’s climate crisis.

Biden is expected to announce a pledge of more than $600 million for climate adaptation projects as part of his “Investing in America” agenda. The announcement will take place at the Lucy Evans Baylands Nature Interpretive Center and Preserve Monday in Palo Alto.

In addition to speaking about his administration’s efforts to fight the climate crisis, Biden will be joined by state, local and environmental justice leaders.

Sources told NBC Bay Area that Biden will be attending at least two fundraising events for his re-election campaign Monday.

The first, hosted by LinkedIn co-founder Reid Hoffman and Microsoft CTO Kevin Scott, will be in Los Gatos. And the second will be at the Atherton home of Venture Capitalist and former California State Controller Steve Westly.

NEW: #JoeBiden arrives in Bay Area on Monday. Will attend fundraiser for “Biden Victory Fund” at Atherton home of VC Steve Westly (former State Controller). Tix range from $6600 to $100K. @POTUS #2024Election pic.twitter.com/r9RSlbR4A9 — Raj Mathai (@rajmathai) June 15, 2023

Biden will arrive in the Bay around a week after First Lady Jill Biden was in the area to raise money for her husband’s campaign and speak about gun control.

The president last visited in January to survey the storm damage along the California coast.

In the back half of June, Biden's campaign will have over 20 fundraisers involving the president, Vice President Kamala Harris, first lady Jill Biden and second gentleman Douglas Emhoff, according to a person involved in Biden's travel plans who insisted on anonymity to discuss the schedule.

For the first time in U.S, elections, Biden has joint fundraising agreements with all 50 state Democratic parties and the branch in Washington, D.C., an arrangement that can help maximize donations while minimizing expenses in the early months of the campaign. It's part of a broader effort to unite a diverse Democratic coalition behind Biden as the Republicans undergo what could be a large and divisive primary.