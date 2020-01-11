Jimmy Fallon

Jimmy Fallon Heads to Prime-Time With Celeb Musical Series

He'll host “That's My Jam,” a comedy-variety event series on NBC inspired by his popular, celebrity-studded musical segments on the “The Tonight Show”

Episode 1 02
NBC Universal

Jimmy Fallon is adding his first prime-time series to his his late-night empire.

He'll host “That's My Jam,” a comedy-variety event series on NBC inspired by his popular, celebrity-studded musical segments on the “The Tonight Show.” It will premiere after the Tokyo Olympics in August.

U.S. & World

Iran 2 hours ago

Under Pressure, Iran Admits It Shot Down Jetliner by Mistake

storms 7 mins ago

Storms Sweep Across Southern U.S., Death Toll Rises to 10

Celebrities who love to sing and dance will compete against each other in classic and new musical games. Fallon also will serve as executive producer.

Fallon has launched such celebrity sketches as “Wheel of Musical Impressions,” “Musical Genre Challenge,” and “History of Rap” on “The Tonight Show” which have been viral hits on YouTube and Facebook.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Jimmy FallonNBCTonight Show With Jimmy Fallon
Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Health U.S. & World
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us