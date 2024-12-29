Jimmy Carter

Joe Biden, Donald Trump, others pay tribute to Jimmy Carter

The longest-lived American president was honored by his successors and others on the news of his passing, after years spent in hospice care.

By Mike Gavin

NBC Universal, Inc.

Tributes poured in on Sunday for former President Jimmy Carter, who died at the age of 100 on Sunday.

Carter passed away at his longtime home in Plains, Georgia, where he had been receiving hospice care since February 2023. 

"Our founder, former U.S. President Jimmy Carter, passed away this afternoon in Plains, Georgia," read a statement from The Carter Center.

Carter, who held office from 1977 until 1981 as the 39th president, was the longest-lived American president in U.S. history. After leaving office, he became a global humanitarian aiming to broker international peace. The founder of The Carter Center, his organization "seeks to prevent and resolve conflicts, enhance freedom and democracy, and improve health."

"Today, America and the world lost an extraordinary leader, statesman and humanitarian," President Joe Biden said in a statement.

"Over six decades, we had the honor of calling Jimmy Carter a dear friend. But, what’s extraordinary about Jimmy Carter, though, is that millions of people throughout America and the world who never met him thought of him as a dear friend as well.

"With his compassion and moral clarity, he worked to eradicate disease, forge peace, advance civil rights and human rights, promote free and fair elections, house the homeless, and always advocate for the least among us. He saved, lifted, and changed the lives of people all across the globe.

"He was a man of great character and courage, hope and optimism. We will always cherish seeing him and Rosalynn together. The love shared between Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter is the definition of partnership and their humble leadership is the definition of patriotism.

"We will miss them both dearly, but take solace knowing they are reunited once again and will remain forever in our hearts.

"To the entire Carter family, we send our gratitude for sharing them with America and the world. To their staff – from the earliest days to the final ones – we have no doubt that you will continue to do the good works that carry on their legacy.

"And to all of the young people in this nation and for anyone in search of what it means to live a life of purpose and meaning – the good life – study Jimmy Carter, a man of principle, faith, and humility. He showed that we are great nation because we are a good people – decent and honorable, courageous and compassionate, humble and strong.

"To honor a great American, I will be ordering an official state funeral to be held in Washington D.C. for James Earl Carter, Jr., 39th President of the United States, 76th Governor of Georgia, Lieutenant of the United States Navy, graduate of the United States Naval Academy, and favorite son of Plains, Georgia, who gave his full life in service to God and country."

Carter was remembered and honored by many others on Sunday, including former presidents Donald Trump, Barack Obama, George W. Bush and Bill Clinton.

President Jimmy Carter has passed away at the age of 100. He was a symbol of what is best about America: kindness, compassion, duty and service. He will be missed, most of all by those who long for a return of that kind of country, led by a man with such strength of character.

[image or embed]

— George Takei (@georgetakei.bsky.social) December 29, 2024 at 4:15 PM

America mourns sharply the loss of President Jimmy Carter. A leader of soaring integrity and passionate devotion to human rights, his legacy already sparkles like a diamond in the rough. With millions of Americans, I send love and gratitude to the Carter family.

[image or embed]

— Rep. Jamie Raskin (@raskin.house.gov) December 29, 2024 at 4:42 PM
Take a look at some of the key moments in the life of former President Jimmy Carter.

