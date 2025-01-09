Editor's Note: Live coverage of Jimmy Carter's funeral will play in the video above Thursday morning once it begins.

Jimmy Carter, who considered himself an outsider even as he sat in the Oval Office as the 39th U.S. president, will be honored Thursday with the pageantry of a funeral at Washington National Cathedral before a second service and burial in his tiny Georgia hometown.

Carter died Dec. 29, 2024 at his home in Plains, Georgia. He was 100 years old.

President Joe Biden, who was the first sitting senator to endorse Carter’s 1976 presidential campaign, will eulogize his fellow Democrat 11 days before he leaves office. All of Carter’s living successors are expected to attend the Washington funeral, including President-elect Donald Trump, who paid his respects before Carter’s casket Wednesday.

Thursday will also see a National Day of Mourning honoring Carter, which Biden announced last month.

“I call on the American people to assemble on that day in their respective places of worship, there to pay homage to the memory of President James Earl Carter, Jr., I invite the people of the world who share our grief to join us in this solemn observance,” Biden said.

What is a National Day of Mourning?

The tradition, which began with a one-day government shutdown following Abraham Lincoln's assassination in 1865, is one of many ways the United States honors its late presidents. President Joe Biden's statement also declared all American flags displayed at public and military sites globally be flown at half-staff for 30 days following Carter's death.

The declaration Thursday as a National Day of Mourning also means some closures are set to take place, including the New York Stock Exchange.

What is closed Thursday?

A National Day of Mourning isn't recognized as an official federal holiday. Still, some organizations will be affected by the day of observance.

Federal agencies

In an executive order issued Dec. 30, Biden declared that all federal agencies would be closed Jan. 9 in honor of Carter.

All federal employees should be given the day off except for those most important to the country's "national security, defense, or other public need," according to the announcement.

The ruling also applies to all U.S. courts, including the Supreme Courts.

Under United States law, flags have been lowered to half-staff for 30 days to honor Carter.

Banks, schools

Businesses are not required to close, nor are banks or other facilities.

Similar to most banks around the country, most public schools will remain open Thursday because it is not an official federal holiday.

However, in accordance with National Day of Mourning protocol, all organizations affiliated with the U.S. Department of Defense Education Activity, including all military schools, will be closed.

Is mail delivered?

In a memo, the United States Post Office said it will suspend regular mail deliveries, retail services and administrative office activity on Thursday as part of the day's observance.

"The Postal Service will continue to accept and process volume dropped by commercial mailers at mail processing facilities," the memo said. "There will be limited package delivery service on January 9 to ensure the organization does not experience any impacts to its package delivery operations that may negatively affect customers or business partners."

Regular operations are set to resume Friday, Jan. 10, the memo added.

Later in the month, on Monday, Jan. 20 -- the day of the Presidential Inauguration -- the postal service will close in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

Stock Market closed

U.S. stock markets will also close on Jan. 9 in honor of former President Jimmy Carter, continuing a long-held Wall Street tradition in mourning the nation’s leaders.

Last week, both the New York Stock Exchange and Nasdaq announced that they plan to close their equity and options markets Thursday to honor the 39th U.S. president and global humanitarian.

Tal Cohen, Nasdaq president, said in a statement the exchange would be closing its markets Jan. 9 “to celebrate (Carter’s) life and honor his legacy.” He added that Carter “was an exemplary leader, one who tirelessly continued his efforts to improve the human condition even after his tenure in public office was complete.”

According to a statement, the NYSE Group markets that will close in observance of the National Day of Mourning for President Carter are the New York Stock Exchange, NYSE American Equities, NYSE American Options, NYSE Arca Equities, NYSE Arca Options, NYSE Chicago and NYSE National.

“Jimmy Carter, with humble roots as a farmer and family man, devoted his life to public service and defending our freedom,” Lynn Martin, President of NYSE Group said in a statement. “During his noteworthy post-presidential life, President Carter left an enduring legacy of humanitarianism. The NYSE will respectfully honor President Carter’s lifetime of service to our nation by closing our markets on the National Day of Mourning.”

What time is Jimmy Carter's funeral?

Carter's national funeral service at the Washington National Cathedral will begin Thursday, Jan. 9 with a brief arrival ceremony at 8:30 a.m. CT, followed by the full service at 10 a.m.

Carter will gradually be transported to Plains, Georgia, where a private funeral service will be held at 2:45 p.m. CT. Afterward, he and his family will move to the Carter residence for a private interment at 7:20 p.m. CT.

Where is Jimmy Carter's funeral?

Carter's national funeral service in the morning will be held at the Washington National Cathedral. His private funeral service will be in Plains, Georgia, his hometown.

Where to watch Jimmy Carter's funeral on TV

Carter's funeral will be broadcast on "TODAY" and NBC News.

Savannah Guthrie and Lester Holt will anchor NBC News’ coverage with Craig Melvin reporting live from the funeral ground. "TODAY" will start coverage at 9 a.m. ET and continue throughout the service.

NBC News' coverage can be found on your local NBC channel.

Where to stream Jimmy Carter's funeral online

Carter's funeral will be available to stream on NBC.com or the NBC mobile app upon logging in with a TV provider.

NBC News NOW’s live coverage will also be on YouTube.

What is Jimmy Carter's funeral schedule?

Here's the breakdown of Carter's funeral schedule on Thursday (all times CT):