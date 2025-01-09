Live updates: Nation honors President Jimmy Carter with National Funeral Service

What to Know
- Dignitaries and family will gather at the Washington National Cathedral Thursday to celebrate the life of President Jimmy Carter.
- Carter, the country's longest-lived president, died December 29 at the age of 100 after several years of hospice care.
- Carter has lain in repose at the U.S. Capitol since Tuesday.
- Remembered for his humanitarian work, the 39th president served in the White House from 1977 to 1981.
- His eulogy will be delivered by President Joe Biden, a request Carter made before he died.
- President-elect Donald Trump is expected to attend the service along with past presidents Barack Obama, George W. Bush and Bill Clinton and the first ladies.
- Carter's body has arrived at the Washington National Cathedral.
Follow along below for live updates: