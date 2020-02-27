Jetblue Waives Cancellation, Change Fees for All New Flights Over Coronavirus Fears

Jetblue Airways announced Wednesday it was waiving change and cancellation fees for all newly-booked flights as people grow worried over the new respiratory virus sweeping the globe.

The New York-based airline doesn't offer flights to Asia, but said in a news release that given the "evolving coronavirus concerns" it would drop cancellation and rebooking fees for Jetblue flights or Jetblue Vacations booked between Feb. 27 and March 11, 2020, for travel through June 1, 2020.

“While authorities have not issued any travel restrictions to the locations we fly, we want to give our customers some peace of mind that we are ready to support them should the situation change,” said Jetblue President Joanna Geraghty. "We are committed to the health and safety of both our crewmembers and customers, and we are working directly with health and security officials as well as industry leaders for updates and best practices.”

Many U.S. airlines have allowed customers to change flights bound for Asia and other regions affected by the outbreak, but Jetblue is the first to waive the fees on all of its routes.

Customers who book trips in the next two weeks will receive a full travel credit should they need to cancel their trip, and customers who wish to change their plans can apply the full amount from their original booking to a different itinerary, although fare differences may apply.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends these seven tips to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The announcement came the same day health officials announced a new coronavirus case in California that could be the first in the U.S. to not have a known connection to travel abroad or another known case.

The newest case from California brings the total number infected in the U.S. to 60, most of them evacuated from outbreak zones.

More than 81,000 cases of COVID-19, an illness characterized by fever and coughing and in serious cases shortness of breath or pneumonia, have occurred in more than three dozen countries, with the vast majority in mainland China.

Health officials think it spreads mainly from droplets when an infected person coughs or sneezes, similar to how the flu spreads.

Officials are advising people to take steps to avoid infection with coronavirus or other respiratory infections like colds or the flu, including washing hands with soap and water and avoiding close contact with people who are sick.

At a White House news conference Wednesday, President Donald Trump credited border restrictions that have blocked people coming into the U.S. from China for keeping infections low. But now countries around the world — from South Korea and Japan to Italy and Iran — are experiencing growing numbers of cases. Asked if it was time to either lift the China restrictions or take steps for travelers from elsewhere, he said: “At a right time we may do that. Right now it's not the time.”