Jeff Bezos sells more than $2 billion in Amazon stock

Emma McIntyre | Getty Images Entertainment | Getty Images
  • Jeff Bezos has sold roughly $2 billion worth of Amazon stock in recent days, according to financial filings.
  • The sales come a few days after he disclosed a separate sale of Amazon stock worth more than $2 billion.
  • The Amazon founder and executive chairman has accelerated his share sales since he left Seattle to move to Miami.

Amazon founder and executive chairman Jeff Bezos sold roughly $2.08 billion of shares in the company over the past few days, according to a financial filing.

The sales began on Friday, the filing shows, and continued on Monday. In total, Bezos sold 11,997,698 shares in the company for about $2.08 billion, according to the filing.

The sales were executed under a pre-arranged trading plan that Bezos adopted in November, which was revealed earlier this month in Amazon's 2023 annual filing. As part of the plan, Bezos plans to sell 50 million Amazon shares before Jan. 31, 2025.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

Bezos, who stepped down as Amazon's CEO in 2021, unloaded another round of Amazon shares last week, when he sold almost 12 million shares worth more than $2 billion, according to a securities filing. It marked the first time Bezos sold Amazon's stock since May 2021. He gifted about $240 million worth of Amazon shares last November.

Bezos' stock sales have accelerated since he announced last November he would leave Seattle and move to Miami, allowing him to be closer to fiancée Lauren Sanchez and his parents, as well as Blue Origin's operations.

WATCH: Jeff Bezos sells $2 billion of Amazon shares

U.S. & World

Lyft 1 hour ago

Lyft expands safety feature that pairs women and nonbinary drivers and riders

weather 2 hours ago

Winter storm hits Northeast, causing difficult driving, closed schools and canceled flights

Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings NBC Sports Chicago Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Bears Chicago Blackhawks Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us