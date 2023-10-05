Music & Musicians

Jason Derulo signed hopeful singer to a deal and then expected sex, she alleges in lawsuit

Emaza Gibson filed the lawsuit Thursday in Los Angeles County Superior Court

Jason Derulo and Emaza Gibson at his Tarzana, Calif., studio on Nov. 2, 2021.
Courtesy Emaza Gibson

Emaza Gibson was thrilled when Jason Derulo reached out with the promise of a record deal. It was a dream offer, the realization of years of hard work and dedication. 

But she says the deal with Derulo, the singer and social media sensation, came with strings and struggles she’d never experienced before: aggressive behavior, unwanted invitations, implications that she’d have to have sex with him to advance and fear for her safety.

"I’m at this point in my life right now, it’s very heartbreaking,” Gibson said in an interview Wednesday with NBC News. “I have anxiety; I’m traumatized. I’ve dealt with inhumane work situations. … I’m at this point where I’m back to zero and I have nothing.” 

In a lawsuit filed Thursday in Los Angeles County Superior Court, Gibson alleges that Derulo, 34, the “Whatcha Say” singer, turned cold after she rejected his sexual advances and repeated invitations to dine and drink alcohol and that he eventually dropped her deal altogether. She accuses Derulo of quid pro quo sexual harassment. 

A representative for Derulo did not immediately respond to a request for comment. 

Read the full story on NBC News.com here

